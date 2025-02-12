Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price rebounded almost 6% from its intraday lows in the morning trades after it announced an order book update. Suzlon energy announced winning Repeat Order from Oyster Renewable in Less Than 9 Months.

Suzlon Energy share price movement The Suzlon Energy share price opened at ₹51.99 on the BSE on Wednesday , almost flat over a similar close on Tuesday. The Suzlon Energy share price thereafter dipped to intraday lows of ₹49.10 marking a decline of more than 5% from opening levels with the steep fall in the benchmark indices amidst market crash

Tue Suzlon Energy share price nevertheless rebounded well from its intraday lows to intraday highs of ₹52.10, which translated in to gains of almost 6%.

Suzlon Energy order update Suzlon Energy in its release on the exchanges on 12 February announced Winning Repeat Order from Oyster Renewable in Less Than 9 Months.

As per the Suzlon Energy press release in this regard, the order book of Suzlon Energy has reaches to the highest‐ever of 5.7 GW post winning this new order of 201.6 MW order from Oyster Renewables

Suzlon Group, a major supplier of renewable energy solutions in India, has reaffirmed its position as the industry leader in wind energy with a 201.6 MW repeat order from Oyster Renewable.

With this most recent addition, Suzlon and Oyster Renewable's collaboration in Madhya Pradesh has expanded to 283.5 MW in just nine months, further solidifying the state's renewable energy infrastructure.

The order will be executed in Madhya Pradesh. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply 64 state‐of‐the‐art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW

Key Highlights of Suzlon Energy order update The order is the second order in Madhya Pradesh from Oyster Renewables

Highest‐ever order book of 5.7 GW led by growth in C&I (commercial and Industrial) segment

Suzlon Energy is to install 64 S144 WTGs (wind turbine Generators) with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each

The Order is to be executed in Madhya Pradesh