Suzlon Energy share price resumes slide, drops over 5.5% after Q3 performance

Suzlon Energy came under renewed selling pressure in Thursday’s session on February 5, falling 5.6% to the day’s low of ₹47 apiece, erasing most of its recent gains, as investors appeared disappointed with the company’s performance in the December quarter.

The company released its December quarter performance today, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹445 crore, a 15% jump from ₹388 crore in the year-ago quarter. During the reporting quarter, the wind energy company achieved its highest-ever quarterly deliveries of 617 MW, up from 447 MW in Q3FY25, which boosted the consolidated revenue to ₹4,228 crore.

In the same period last year, the company had reported a revenue of ₹2,969 crore. On the operating front, the company posted an EBITDA of ₹739 crore, up from ₹500 crore, reflecting a growth of 47%, while margins expanded by 700 basis points to 17.5%.

The order book at the end of the December quarter stood at 6.4 GW. Of this, the S144 order book stood at 5.69 GW, making it the dominant product in the Indian market, as per the company's regulatory filing.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Our closing order book of 6.4 GW stands higher than the opening order book for the quarter, despite the highest-ever deliveries in 30 years. This reflects the demand for our solutions and the effectiveness of our execution. Our balanced EPC strategy—targeting around a 50% share of the EPC business by 2028—is progressing steadily, with the EPC share increasing from 20% to 27% this quarter.

Also Read | Force Motors share price gains another 11% on strong Q3 performance

“Our project development pipeline of over 25 GW is also complementing this strategy to augur growth for us. The success of this shift is enhancing revenue visibility, improving project control, and will continue to be a key growth driver for the group,” Chalasani added.

Suzlon Energy share price trend The shares have remained under severe selling pressure since May 2025, closing lower in seven of the following eight months, losing a cumulative 33%. This has also led to a 44% drop from the September peak of ₹86.

The stock ended CY25 with a decline of 15.35%, marking its first annual fall in five years. While the stock has remained volatile, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, in its recent note, reiterated its ‘Buy’ call on Suzlon Energy, with a target price of ₹74 per share.