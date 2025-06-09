Suzlon Energy share price rises 2% as promoters likely offload stocks worth ₹1,309 crore via block deal

Suzlon Energy share price surged as much as 2 per cent in Monday's trading session to ₹68.10 apiece after reports circulated that promoters offloaded stocks worth ₹1,309 crore via block deal.

According to available data, a total of 19.81 crore shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. were traded during the pre-market block window on Monday, June 9.

Approximately 1.43 per cent of the company’s total equity has been traded. The deal is reportedly valued at ₹1,309 crore, though the identities of the buyers and sellers involved have not yet been disclosed.

According to CNBC TV18 report, Suzlon Energy's promoters, the Tanti Family & Trust, are likely to offload 20 crore shares of the company via a block deal.

The floor price was set at ₹64.75 per share, reflecting a 2.9% discount compared to Suzlon's closing price last Friday. This brings the total deal value to ₹1,295 crore. Following the transaction, a 180-day lock-in period will apply, restricting any additional share sales during that time.

According to the shareholding data from the March quarter, the promoters hold a 13.25% stake in Suzlon, with the remaining shares owned by public investors.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal is reportedly the exclusive broker handling the transaction. However, Suzlon Energy has yet to release any official statement or clarification regarding the block deal. As per the report, a 180-day lock-in period will apply after the block deal before any further sale can take place.

Suzlon Energy Q4 results 2025 Suzlon Energy, a wind energy solutions company, released its financial results for the January–March quarter on 29 May 2025. The company reported a significant 365 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹1,181 crore for Q4 of the 2024–25 fiscal year, compared to ₹254 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

This sharp rise in profit was primarily driven by a deferred tax gain of ₹601 crore, which boosted the company's net earnings. Excluding this gain, Suzlon also saw a strong 73 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue from its core operations, which stood at ₹3,774 crore for the quarter.

The renewable energy company’s net cash position rose to ₹1,943 crore by the quarter ending March 2025, up from ₹836 crore in the third quarter of the 2024–25 financial year.

Suzlon Energy share price saw a significant surge in one month by rising over 28 per cent. The stock has given multibagger returns to its investors by soaring over 1,535.11 per cent in five years.

