Suzlon Energy share price snaps four-day winning streak ahead of Q4 results

Suzlon Energy share price fell over 2% on Thursday's session ahead of Q4 results today. The company's board of directors will review and authorize the financial results on both a Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, as mentioned in the exchange filing. Suzlon Energy share price snapped its four-day winning streak ahead of Q4 results. Suzlon shares have gained 8% in the last four trading sessions.

Suzlon Energy announced that its net profit surged by over 90% year-over-year (YoY) to ₹386.92 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, with revenue increasing by more than 91% YoY to reach ₹2,968.81 crore.

For the quarter of December 2023, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹1,552.91 crore, compared to a profit of ₹203.04 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Recently, Suzlon obtained a 378 MW wind energy project from NTPC Green Energy, bringing its total awarded capacity from this client to 1,544 MW. This contract enhances Suzlon's market leadership and reinforces its dedication to sustainable, large-scale growth, as per a company announcement.

In line with its strategic objective of establishing long-term, impactful partnerships, Suzlon has recently expanded its largest collaboration with NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) to 1,544 MW through the recent granting of a 378 MW wind energy project, the company noted.

Technical Views Suzlon Energy share price today opened at ₹67.35 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹67.64 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹64.75 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Suzlon Energy share price have corrected in today's session post witnessing a significant rally in last 4 session, overall the bias remains positive with with support seen around 62 levels , on the flip side 75 is the next key resistance.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments explained that Suzlon Energy share price has broken out of a 75-day-long cup and handle pattern at ₹62 and is currently heading for a potential retest of the breakout zone. Dips towards ₹62 should be seen as a buying opportunity, with an immediate upside target of ₹72.5. Volumes in the base remained ideal, with clear signs of buying force, supporting the bullish structure. If the retest holds, a fresh uptrend could resume quickly.

