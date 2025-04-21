Suzlon Energy share price surges over 8%, jumps 20% since March— should you buy now?

Suzlon Energy share price surged over 8 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, April 21, extending its gains for the second consecutive session. Suzlon Energy share price has gained traction after the company announced securing a 100.8 MW EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) wind power order from Sunsure Energy.

Suzlon Energy share price opened at ₹55.58 against its previous close of ₹55.08 and jumped 8.4 per cent to the level of ₹59.70. Around 12:20 PM, the stock traded 6.64 per cent higher at ₹58.74.

Suzlon Energy share price trend Suzlon Energy share price has seen healthy gains over the last few weeks. Since March, the stock has jumped 20 per cent, gaining 4 per cent in April so far after a 14 per cent rise in March.

Over the last year, the stock has jumped over 51 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of ₹86.04 on September 12 and a 52-week low of ₹37.95 on May 13 last year.

Suzlon Energy wind order details In an exchange filing on April 17, Suzlon said it had secured a 100.8 MW EPC wind power order from Sunsure Energy, marking its maiden foray into wind energy. The project is set to be executed in Maharashtra’s Jath region.

"Under this agreement, Suzlon will supply 48 state‐of‐the‐art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGS) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity. It will supply the wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning," said the company, adding that this project will enhance Sunsure Energy’s renewables portfolio and support its goal of delivering Round‐The‐Clock power to customers in Maharashtra.

Retail investors increase stake in Suzlon According to the exchange filing, retail investors now own a 25.12 per cent stake in Suzlon Energy, a rise from 24.49% at the end of the December quarter. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) maintained their stake in Suzlon Energy at roughly 23 per cent. However, domestic mutual funds in India decreased their holdings in the company during the March quarter to 4.17 per cent, down from 4.44 per cent in December.

More to come…

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar