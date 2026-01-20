Suzlon Energy share price tanks for third day, sinks to 9-month low — Should you buy, sell or hold?

Suzlon Energy share price remained under pressure for the third straight session on Tuesday, January 20, sinking another 2% to a nine-month low of ₹47. The decline has taken the stock’s January fall to 10.5% so far, and it is on track to record a third consecutive monthly loss, the second such instance since May 2025.

Despite the company’s long-term prospects remaining intact, short-term headwinds are weighing on Suzlon shares. These are related to the cannibalisation of wind’s share in tenders by the solar + BESS segment, the slower pace of wind installations, and the rising competitive intensity in the wind segment.

These concerns have also led the stock to end CY25 with a drop of 15.35%, marking its first annual decline in five years.

From its June 2025 high of ₹73.50 apiece, Suzlon share price is down 36%, and from its September 2024 peak of ₹86 apiece, it remains 45.5% lower, pushing the once high-flying stock in the Indian stock market into a phase of prolonged stress.

Fundamental View: Motilal Oswal stays bullish on Suzlon’s growth prospects Despite Suzlon Energy shares facing significant selling pressure in the Indian stock market, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal remains bullish on the company’s growth trajectory and said the risk-reward is favourable for Suzlon Energy at current levels.

The firm retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹74 apiece, implying an upside of 54% from Monday’s closing price of ₹48.

According to the brokerage, data centres, C&I consumers, and PSUs could together drive incremental wind demand of 20–24 GW by 2030. It also noted that about 15–17 GW of wind projects are currently at the bidding or award stage, providing healthy visibility for near-term order inflows.

Motilal Oswal further stated that with the current order book of 6.5 GW, Suzlon Energy has full coverage of its estimated WTG deliveries for 2HFY26 and FY27 of 1.5 GW and 3.4 GW, respectively, and 38% of its estimated 4 GW deliveries in FY28. It also highlighted that exports could emerge as an additional growth driver.

The brokerage underscored the company’s strategy to scale up its EPC share to 50% of the order book, which it believes is a meaningful competitive advantage.

“The company’s superior execution track record versus domestic peers, coupled with the limited participation of Chinese OEMs in the EPC space, positions Suzlon Energy favorably to capture complex and large-scale projects,” said the brokerage.

Technical Outlook: Suzlon breaks key support, heads toward 46 Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Suzlon Energy has decisively broken below its major monthly support at 51, signalling a clear loss of higher-timeframe strength. The stock is now drifting toward its weekly swing low near 46.1, a zone where bulls may attempt fresh accumulation.

However, he noted that the broader structure remains weak, with lower highs intact and selling pressure still dominant. While he believes the 46 zone represents a logical demand area, accumulation cannot be assumed blindly.

For any sustainable base to form, he said the stock must show clear bullish evidence, such as strong rejection wicks, rising volumes on up days, or a higher-low formation. "Without these signals, the level risks failing. A clean breakdown below 46 would further accelerate downside, while stabilization with volume would be the first sign of structural repair," he further stated.