Suzlon Energy share price under pressure for third straight session, sinks to 3-month low

Suzlon Energy shares remained under pressure for the third straight session on Thursday, August 28, sinking another 2% to a three-month low of ₹55.89. The decline has brought the stock’s August fall to 8% so far, and it is on track to record a third consecutive monthly loss, the second such instance since August 2023.

Despite the company’s long-term prospects remaining intact, short-term headwinds are weighing on the stock. These include weaker-than-expected June-quarter numbers, slowdown in execution and the impending departure of Group CFO Himanshu Mody.

Analysts noted that Mody’s exit could be a short-term negative, given his key role in Suzlon’s balance sheet turnaround. They also flagged concerns over installations, which have lagged deliveries in recent quarters, along with a tepid FY26 year-to-date new order inflow of just 1 GW.

To address project execution delays, Suzlon is prioritising land-ready projects and building a pipeline through advance land acquisition. Suzlon expects this strategic shift to enhance commissioning timelines beginning in FY27.

While analysts believe these near-term challenges are unlikely to derail Suzlon’s momentum, supported by favourable regulatory tailwinds, execution risks remain. The company holds a strong order book of 5.7 GW, marking 10 straight quarters of growth, fueled by demand from Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and PSU segments.

This provides healthy visibility for the next 2–3 years despite challenges such as PPA delays and land acquisition hurdles. Management has also reiterated its guidance of 60% growth across key parameters, including deliveries, revenue, and EBITDA for FY26. It expects India to add 6 GW of wind energy capacity in FY26 and 7–8 GW in FY27.

Suzlon Energy shares sink 34% from 1-year peak The recent sell-off has dragged the stock 20% over the last three months. From its August 2024 highs of ₹86 apiece, the stock is down 34%.

In its latest note, domestic brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services upgraded the stock to 'buy' but trimmed its target price to ₹75, citing execution delays.

“With earnings forecast to grow at 43% CAGR and ROE rising to 27.1% by FY27E, the stock appears undervalued at 27.7x FY27 EPS. Suzlon’s ALMM compliance and backward integration offer a strong competitive moat, but sustaining margin discipline remains key to preserving pricing power,” the brokerage said.

ICICI Securities also retained its 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of ₹76, expecting the order pipeline to remain strong over the next 2–3 years.