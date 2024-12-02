Should you buy the dip in Suzlon Energy? Leading analysts agree to disagree.
Summary
- Suzlon Energy stock is catching tailwinds as its turnaround story unfolds and renewable energy investments gain momentum. Are valuations lucrative enough to buy the dip?
India’s power sector has been the focus of 2024 as the government’s investment in power generation has picked up. The Nifty Energy Index has surged 48% to become one of the strongest performers after healthcare, realty, pharma and auto. One energy stock outperformed the index, gaining 107% in the 12 months to October.
This stock rose to fame after a rare turnaround that caused its price to surge more than 900% between April 2023 and September 2024. The stock in question is Suzlon Energy, which has a market cap of ₹86,076 crore. It’s trading above ₹60 after hitting a peak of ₹86 near the end of September.
Analysts are mixed on the stock
Suzlon Energy’sstock has fallen 20% since October amid profit-booking. Analysts monitoring the stock have changed their rating from ‘sell’ in September to ‘buy’ in November. What happened in these two months?