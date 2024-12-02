Should you buy the dip in Suzlon Energy? Leading analysts agree to disagree.

Little competition

Morgan Staley also sees little competition for Sulzon as there are not many pure-play wind turbine makers. One direct competitor is Inox Wind, a smaller company that is expected to report its first full-year net profit in FY25. The company also has a strong order volume of 2.9 GW and is improving its execution from 376 MW in FY24 to an expected 800 MW in FY25 and 1.2 GW in FY26. Better execution will drive its revenue growth.