Suzlon Energy share price zooms 5%, rises 47% in one month; what’s driving the rally?

Suzlon shares have risen for the fourth consecutive session following the global renewable energy solutions provider's execution of definitive agreements to acquire a 76% stake in Renom Energy Services Private Limited (Renom) from the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG).

Livemint
Published12 Aug 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Trade Now
Suzlon Energy share price rallied 5% on Monday.
Suzlon Energy share price rallied 5% on Monday.

Shares of Suzlon Energy surged 5 percent to reach a multi-year high of 80.36 on the NSE on August 12. This multibagger stock, which recently surpassed a market capitalization of 1 lakh crore, has delivered a 47 percent return in just the past month. It is now trading at its highest level since March 2010.

Suzlon shares have risen for the fourth consecutive session following the global renewable energy solutions provider's execution of definitive agreements to acquire a 76% stake in Renom Energy Services Private Limited (Renom) from the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG). The acquisition will take place in two tranches.

Also Read | Bata India continues to drag its feet on growth; trail remains rough

It's worth noting that Morgan Stanley has given overweight rating on Suzlon, with a target price of 73.4 per share, which the stock has already surpassed. The international brokerage views the acquisition of Renom Energy Services as a strategic move into the multibrand Operations and Maintenance Services (OMS) sector.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said, “With maintaining the near-term stop loss of 71, one can hold on to the stock with much upside potential visible and further gains can be anticipated.”

Should you buy?

JM Financial has upheld its 'buy' rating on Suzlon stock, highlighting the company's potential to leverage Renom to tap into the 32GW non-Suzlon Operations and Maintenance Services (OMS) market. This market, which includes a 10GW immediate opportunity, is expanding as India targets 100 GW of wind energy capacity by FY30.

Also Read | Inox Wind stock surges nearly 20% on best-ever Q1 earnings

At 1:23 pm, Suzlon Energy shares hit the 5 percent upper circuit at 80.36 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This surge has propelled Suzlon's market capitalization to 1.1 lakh crore.

So far this year, the stock has climbed 108 percent, far outpacing the Nifty 50's gain of over 12 percent during the same period. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have delivered remarkable returns of approximately 300 percent, effectively quadrupling investors' capital.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
37 min

1 of 7Read Full Story
160%

2 of 7Read Full Story
40.5%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹918 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
74%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,019.67 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,431 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 04:52 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSuzlon Energy share price zooms 5%, rises 47% in one month; what’s driving the rally?

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

341.30
03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
8.7 (2.62%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,250.80
03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
-37.95 (-0.88%)

Adani Power

690.55
03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
-4.55 (-0.65%)

GAIL India

232.05
03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
4.75 (2.09%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences

997.95
03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
83.25 (9.1%)

Jubilant Foodworks

651.40
03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
52.6 (8.78%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,448.60
03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
98.6 (7.3%)

V-Guard Industries

504.75
03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
30.7 (6.48%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,196.00-348.00
    Chennai
    71,962.00209.00
    Delhi
    71,683.00278.00
    Kolkata
    71,753.00627.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue