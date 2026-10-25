Suzlon Energy shares crash 39% from 52-week high — can Q2 results 2026 bring a bounce back? Experts' views, target, SL

Suzlon Energy Q2 Results 2026 Date | Stock to buy today: Shares of Suzlon Energy. witnessed a re-rating once the company declared becoming a debt-free entity. In that re-rating, the Suzlon Energy share price skyrocketed from below R 6 per share in July 2022 to around ₹83 per share in September 2024. However, after that post-rerating rally, Suzlon shares have remained an ideal ‘sell-on-rise’ stock. Suzlon's share price closed at ₹37.40 on the NSE last Friday, around 39% below its 52-week high of ₹69.50 and nearly 55% below its September 2024 high following the re-rating.

According to stock market experts, Suzlon Energy shares witnessed a re-rating when it exited the group of loss-making companies and became profitable. Now, the market is waiting for a sharp improvement in the company's margins. They said that it can become possible once the company controls its higher expenses. Experts believe that Suzlon Energy Ltd is expected to contain its expenses, which would trigger a re-rating in the stock.

The stock market experts advised long-term investors to make the most of these dips and accumulate Suzon shares in one's portfolio. They predicted limited downside in Suzlon shares as the average weighted price of Suzlon shares fell to the ₹38- ₹40 band. They said that Suzlon Energy's Q2 results 2026 are expected to improve, so it is time to add to or accumulate Suzlon Energy shares rather than press the panic button. They said that the Suzlon Energy share price may bounce back and touch ₹46 per share levels in the near term.

Why is the Suzlon Energy share price falling? Highlighting the reasons that are dragging Suzlon Energy's share price, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Suzlon Energy shares witnessed the first round of re-rating when it became a profitable company, snapping the tag of a loss-making company. This event has been discounted, and the market is waiting for the next round of re-rating, because a company's margins improve once it becomes a profit-making company, leaving the losses in the balance sheet far behind.”

The SMCC Global expert said the market expects Suzlon to contain its expenses, giving some extra room for its profit margin. Once it becomes visible in the company's balance sheet, it would be enough to trigger the second round of re-rating.

Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities listed three major reasons to buy Suzlon shares: potential re-rating buzz, limited downside risk, and soaring demand for green energy products amid elevated crude oil prices.

Suzlon Energy Q2 Results 2026 preview Market experts believe the renewable energy sector is well-positioned for stronger business during the July to September 2026 quarter. Being a renewable energy major, Suzlon Energy Ltd is expected to benefit from the sectoral buzz as well. They said that Suzlon Energy Ltd is expected to report strong Q2 results 2026, which may work as a catalyst for the bounce-back factor for Suzlon shares.

Pointing towards the trigger that the market would be interested to know when the Suzlon Energy Q2 results 2026 are out, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Suzlon Energy came out of the debt, and now the market is expecting the company to contain its expenses, which may help them improve the company's margins and net profit. When the company became debt-free, Suzlon shares witnessed a re-rating. The next re-rating is expected once the company becomes profitable.

Nuvama projects approximately 690 MW of execution in Q2 FY27, signalling a strong acceleration ahead of a targeted second-half delivery ramp-up (estimated at 2.1 GW for H2 FY27, up from 1.2 GW in H1 FY27). The brokerage has anticipated an EBITDA margin of around 16.6%.

The market analysts highlight Suzlon's robust order book, standing at around 5.9 GW to 6.1 GW, supporting a projected 22% EBITDA CAGR through FY28.

Suzlon Energy share price target Highlighting the limited downside possibility in Suzlon Energy shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Suzlon shares are one of the beaten-down stocks of Dalal Street. It has corrected 29% in one year and around 26.5% in YTD. So, there is limited scope for further correction, as the stock is already trading at a discount. One needs to remember that the weighted average of the stock price after the stock's rerating is around ₹38 to ₹40. So, chances are high for the long-term investors to keep faith in Suzlon shares.”

Expecting a sharp rebound in Suzlon Energy shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The technical chart is hinting at a possible trend reversal. Existing Suzlon Energy shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹35 for the upside target of ₹42. On breaking above ₹42 on a decisive basis, we can expect the stock to come close to ₹46.”

On the suggestion to fresh investors, Bagadia said, “Fresh investors can also buy Suzlon Energy shares, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹35 for the upside target of ₹46 in the near-term.”

Suzlon Energy Q2 results 2026 date Suzlon Energy declared the Q2 results 2026 date in an exchange filing, saying, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 29th October 2026 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2026."