Suzlon Energy shares dip on third day in a row but experts see strong rebound before Q2 results 2026 | Target, stop-loss

Suzlon Energy Q2 Results 2026 Date | Stock to buy today: After rising for six straight sessions, the Suzlon Energy share price has been nosediving for three straight sessions. The company board's declaration of the Q2 results 2026 on 29th October 2026 was expected to fuel bullish sentiment, but to no avail. Suzlon share price today opened lower at ₹39.05 per share on the NSE, and touched an intraday low of ₹38.26 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

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According to stock market experts, Suzlon Energy shares are trading at a heavy discount and have limited downside potential. They said that Suzlon Energy's Q2 results 2026 are expected to improve, so it is time to add to or accumulate Suzlon Energy shares rather than press the panic button. They said that the Suzlon Energy share price may bounce back and touch ₹46 per share levels in the near term.

Suzlon Energy Q2 Results 2026 preview According to stock market experts, the renewable energy sector is well-positioned for better business during the July to September 2026 quarter. Being a renewable energy major, Suzlon Energy Ltd is expected to benefit from the sectoral buzz as well. They said that Suzlon Energy Ltd is expected to report strong Q2 results 2026, which may work as a catalyst for the bounce-back factor for Suzlon shares.

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Pointing towards the trigger that the market would be interested to know when the Suzlon Energy Q2 results 2026 are out, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Suzlon Energy came out of the debt, and now the market is expecting the company to contain its expenses, which may help them improve the company's margins and net profit. When the company became debt-free, Suzlon shares witnessed a re-rating. The next re-rating is expected once the company becomes profitable.

Nuvama projects approximately 690 MW of execution in Q2 FY27, signalling a strong acceleration ahead of a targeted second-half delivery ramp-up (estimated at 2.1 GW for H2 FY27, up from 1.2 GW in H1 FY27). The brokerage has anticipated an EBITDA margin of around 16.6%.

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The market analysts highlight Suzlon's robust order book, standing at around 5.9 GW to 6.1 GW, supporting a projected 22% EBITDA CAGR through FY28.

Suzlon Energy share price target Highlighting the limited downside possibility in Suzlon Energy shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Suzlon shares are one of the beaten-down stocks of Dalal Street. It has corrected 29% in one year and around 26.5% in YTD. So, there is limited scope for further correction, as the stock is already trading at a discount. One needs to remember that the weighted average of the stock price after the stock's rerating is around ₹38- ₹40. So, chances are high for the long-term investors to keep faith in Suzlon shares.”

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Expecting a sharp rebound in Suzlon Energy shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The technical chart is hinting at a possible trend reversal. Existing Suzlon Energy shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹35 for the upside target of ₹42. On breaking above ₹42 on a decisive basis, we can expect the stock to come close to ₹46.”

On the suggestion to fresh investors, Bagadia said, “Fresh investors can also buy Suzlon Energy shares, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹35 for the upside target of ₹46 in the near-term.”

Suzlon Energy Q2 results 2026 date Suzlon Energy declared the Q2 results 2026 date in an exchange filing, saying, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 29th October 2026 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2026."

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).