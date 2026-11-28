Stocks to buy | Suzlon Energy share price target: Suzlon Energy shares are one of the most watched stocks by Indian stock investors. The reason for this close watch is the long wait for the company's turnaround from debt to profitability. Suzlon shares witnessed a re-rating after the company became debt-free. Now, investors are eagerly awaiting the second round of re-rating — profit-making company status — which is expected to spur a fresh uptrend, followed by a re-rating in the stock.

According to stock market experts, Indian stock investors' wait may not go on long as the company has won India's first wind repowering order from the Tata Group. The renewable energy sector will be opening a new avenue for revenue generation, as the Government of India (GoI) has been working on this policy for the last three years. They said that Tata Group's order is small, but the new revenue stream is expected to blossom at a faster rate, enabling the company to become profitable in the near term.

What does Tata Group's order mean for Suzlon? Speaking on the Tata Group's order bagged by Suzlon Energy, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “The Tata Group order is small in size, but it is India's first wind repowering order, a policy on which the GoI has been working for the last three years. This is going to opene a new window of opportunity for the company and this business is expected to blossom at a very faster rate. So, a new business opportunity is expected to help the company attain profitability, for which stock investors have been waiting for a long time.”

Suzlon shares | Push to rerating Pointing towards the push to re-rating in Suzlon share price, Seema Srivastava said, “Suzlon shares witnessed a re-rating after becoming a debt-free company. However, the company is unable to enter the second phase of re-rating by becoming a profit-making company. Investors are eagerly waiting for the company's balance sheet turnaround. This Tata Group order is expected to put Suzlon Enrgy ahead of its peers in wind repowerting business and help enhance its revenue and business voume.”

The SMC Global Securities expert said that it will take time but the company is already focussed on squeezing its losses and expenses to increase the compay's profitibility, and the new business opportuniyt is expected to fasten the company revenue and profit growth.

Suzlon share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of Suzlon shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Suzlon shares have supports placed at ₹33 and ₹30.80 levels. On the upper side, Suzlon share price is facing resistance at ₹39.60. Breaking above this resistance Suzlon share price may go up to ₹45.”

Suzlon Energy news In a pathbreaking development in the Government of India's (GoI's) bid three years ago, Suzlon Energy Ltd bagged India's first wind repowering projet from Tata Group. According to Ajay Kapur, as quoted by The New Indian Express,Suzlon Energy group CEO, the order is small, but the potential for the company and the country is significant, with repowering representing a 25 GW opportunity. Three years ago, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had announced wind repowering policy to replace ageing, low-capacity wind turbines.

Suzlon is offering three repowering options. These include installing a power booster to extend a turbine’s life by five years; retaining the foundation and tower while replacing the nacelle and rotor to increase power generation by 50%; and completely dismantling the existing structure and installing a larger tower.