Suzlon Energy shares surge 4% on Everrenew Energy contract, rise 130% in last six months
Over the past six months, the stock has witnessed a remarkable surge of 130 percent, while in the last year, it has soared by an impressive 298 percent, effectively tripling investors' returns in the past 12 months.
Suzlon Energy witnessed a surge of over 4.4 percent on January 5 to ₹40.60 per share on NSE, propelled by the company securing a new contract for the development of a 225-MW wind power project from Everrenew Energy Private Ltd.
