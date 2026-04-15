Suzlon Energy shares surge 8%, extend 5-day rally as institutional investors raise stake in Q4

Retail investors’ favourite Suzlon Energy shares have been maintaining a steady winning run lately, with buying further accelerating in Wednesday's session, April 14, as the stock spiked 7.6% to reach the day’s high of ₹49.34 apiece. The stock was last seen around these levels in February 2026.

Today’s rally also marked the fifth consecutive day of gains for the stock, resulting in a cumulative 19% surge, based on today’s high. The rally extended after the company disclosed its shareholding for the March-ending quarter, which showed that institutional investors increased their stake in the stock, even as it had remained under pressure for a prolonged period.

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As of the end of March 2026, 30 mutual funds collectively held a 4.87% stake in Suzlon Energy, equivalent to 6.68 crore shares. This marks a notable increase from 4.17% at the end of the same period last year and 4.82% in Q3FY26, according to BSE shareholding data.

The data also shows that Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund now holds a 1.03% stake in the company. The fund house first picked up the stake in the June quarter.

FIIs, too, have increased their stake during the quarter, with their collective ownership in the wind energy company rising to 23.9% from 23.7% in the December quarter. In March 2025, the stake stood at 23%.

Meanwhile, retail ownership in the company has largely remained unchanged at 55.2%, while investors with capital exceeding ₹2 lakh hold a 26.67% stake. The promoters own the remaining 11.7% stake.

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In late March, the company secured its sixth wind energy project of 100 MW from Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) to install 47 state-of-the-art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs), each rated at a capacity of 2.1 MW for the project.

Suzlon Energy share price trend Although the company’s shares staged a strong comeback, rebounding 24% in April so far, they are still far from their recent highs. The stock, which is largely owned by retail shareholders, began its downward trend in June 2025, which later turned into a prolonged correction.

Even though the wind energy company’s December quarter numbers came in line with Street estimates, analysts said that, like other utilities, the company is facing challenges in scaling up commissioning due to land acquisition, right of way (RoW), and grid connectivity issues.

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The shares have closed eight out of the last nine months in the red, losing a cumulative 40.3%, which also led to a 50.40% drop from the September 2024 peak of ₹86. In terms of yearly performance, Suzlon Energy ended CY25 with a decline of 15.35%, marking its first annual fall in five years.

While the stock has remained volatile, analysts have largely remained bullish on it.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.