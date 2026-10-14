Suzlon Energy shares: Up 12% in four straight sessions | Experts give 3 reasons to buy — target price, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today | Suzlon Energy share: Despite volitility in the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market, shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd have been on an uptrend for the last four straight sessions. Extending the rally for fourth day in a row, Suzlon share price today opened flat at ₹40.19 per share on the NSE, and touched an intraday high of ₹40.73 apiece, clocking an intraday gain of 1.50%. The Suzlon Energy shares ended at higher levels at ₹40.80 per share on Wednesday. However, Suzlon Energy shares are still a beaten-down stock. In one year, it has delivered a negative return of 25%. The green energy stock has registered 22% slide in YTD, 17% dip in six months and 5% correction in one month.

According to stock maket experts, Suzlon Energy shares witnessed a re-rating when it came out of the group of loss-making companies and become a profitable ompany. Now, the market is waiting for sharp improvement in the company's margins. Once this comes, there will be sharp upside on the stock. Commenting upon the recent selling post-re-rating, experts said that Suzlon share price dip to the tune of 25% in YTD is a good development for a long-term investor, because this fall limits further downside in the energy stock. They said that demand for the renewable or green energy stocks are expected to gain as $100 per barrel has become a new normal for the crude oil prices and emand for the green energy products are expected to fuel the balance sheet of green energy companies, including Suzlon Enrgy Ltd.

Suzlon shares | Is this a stock to buy today? On whether one should buy Suzlon shares after the recent rallyn or wait for the next round of re-rating, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at it, said, “It is difficult to time the market. So, I would suggest interest investors to buy and hold the stock rather waiting for the bounce back.”

The SMC Global Securities expert listed out three major reasons to buy Suzlon shares: potential re-rating buzz, limitd downside possibility, and soaring demand for green energy products as crude oil sustains at elevated levels.

Suzlon share price | Re-rating buzz Highlighting the re-rating buzz in Suzlon shares, Seema Srivastava said, “Suzlon Energy shares witnessed first round of re-rating when it become a profitable company, snapping the tag of a loss-making company. This event has been discounted and market is waiting for the next round of re-rating, because a company's margins improve once it becomes a profit-making company, leaving the losses in balance sheet far behind.”

Seema said that Suzlon Energy's Q2 results 2026 will be crucila for the green stock as improved margins could be a big trigger for Dalal Street bulls.

Suzlon Energy share | Limited downside possibility highlighting the limited downside possibility in Suzlon Energy shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Suzlon shares are one of the beaten-down stocks of Dalal Street. It has corrected 25% in one year and around 22% in YTD. So, there is limited possibility for mode correction as the stock is already at a discounted price. One needs to remember that weighted average of the stock price post-rerating of the stock is around ₹38 to ₹40. So, chances are high for the long-term investors to keep faith in Suzlon shares.”

'$100 per barrel is the new normal for crude' Pointing towards the rising demand for green energy products fueling the Suzlon Energy's balance sheet, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said that $100 per barrel is a new normal for crude oil price in short to medium term. So, Suzlon Energy is expected to benefit from the rising demand for the alternative energy products. This is expected to fuel the company's margins, a trigger that market has been waiting for nearly one and half years.

Suzlon share price target Speaking on the technical chart pattern of Suzlon shares, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “Suzlon share price has strong base at ₹40 to ₹40.50. So, existing sharehodlers can hold the scrip maintaining stop-liss at ₹40. The stock is facing resistance at ₹42. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect Suzlon share price to touch ₹46 mark soon.”

Ojha said that Suzlon shareholders can hold the stock maintaining a stop-loss at ₹40 for the upside target of ₹46, whereas fresh investors can also buy and hold the scrip for the same upside target, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹40.