Suzlon Energy stock continues its bull run, gains 24% over 7 sessions following Q1 results

Following the Q1 results, the company’s shares experienced a significant uptrend over the next seven sessions, gaining 24% to 68.20 apiece, highest level since November 2009. JM Financial has raised its target price to 71.

A Ksheerasagar
Published30 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Trade Now
Suzlon Energy stock continues its bull run, gains 24% over 7 sessions following Q1 results
Suzlon Energy stock continues its bull run, gains 24% over 7 sessions following Q1 results(Pixabay)

Investors continue to show significant interest in purchasing Suzlon Energy shares, even as the stock has been on a bull run for the past 16 months. This sustained interest highlights the market's confidence in the country's renewable energy sector, which is a key focus of the government's goal to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030.

Additionally, the market values Suzlon Energy's consistently strong performance each quarter, its focus on reducing debt, and its significant order wins, which have expanded its order book to 3.8 GW at the end of Q1FY25— the highest in the company's history.

The current order book is scheduled for execution up to FY26, with a significant portion expected to be delivered in FY25, as per management's guidance. The company anticipates commissioning between 5.0 and 5.5 GW of projects in FY25, with the potential to increase this to 6.5 and 7.0 GW in FY26 and further to 8 and 9 GW by FY27.

Also Read | ADB sanctions $240.5 million loan to boost India’s rooftop solar systems

Following the company's strong turnaround in its operations, both foreign and domestic brokerage firms have raised their target prices for the stock multiple times, with the stock reaching these targets earlier than anticipated.

In addition to retail investors, institutional investors have also increased their stake in the company. By the end of the June quarter, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) held a 9.2% stake, up from 6.3% in Q4 FY24. Retail investors continue to hold the majority of the shares, with 56% of the company’s stake at the end of Q1 FY25.

On July 23, the company reported its June quarter results, with a 200% increase in net profit, reaching 302 crore. The company’s net cash position was 1,197 crore as of June 30, 2024. Following the Q1 results, the company’s shares experienced a significant uptrend over the next seven sessions, gaining 24% to 68.20 apiece, highest level since November 2009.

Also Read | Tata Power eyes ₹20,000 crore capex in FY25 to boost renewable energy business

The company also achieved a substantial reduction in gross debt, which fell to 101 crore in Q1 FY25 from 6,391 crore in FY22, as highlighted in the earnings presentation. It has achieved its highest wind turbine deliveries in seven years, reaching 274 MW—a 103% increase compared to the previous year.

Revenue from operations surged to 2,016 crore, reflecting 50% year-over-year growth. The company’s quarterly EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) also reached 370 crore, marking its highest level in seven years.

Following the company's June quarter results, JM Financial has raised its target price for the stock to 71 from 54.

Also Read | SJVN arm signs deal to supply 4.5 GW RE for AM Green’s ammonia facilities

JM Financial notes that the company's momentum is driven by several factors, including improved execution capabilities, a strong order book, a healthy bid pipeline, and a solidifying balance sheet. These elements are positioning the company for substantial growth, according to their report.

As Suzlon becomes eligible to bid for PSU tenders such as those from NTPC, it is anticipated that the company will secure substantial orders in FY25 and beyond, aided by expected reductions in competitive pressure, it noted. 

Also Read | Renewable energy stock’s focus in chip manufacturing sparks a big rally

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹46.75 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
633

3 of 7Read Full Story
$10 B

4 of 7Read Full Story
137

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
13

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSuzlon Energy stock continues its bull run, gains 24% over 7 sessions following Q1 results

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

185.20
12:27 PM | 30 JUL 2024
5 (2.77%)

Bharat Electronics

319.75
12:27 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-1.6 (-0.5%)

Tata Steel

163.80
12:27 PM | 30 JUL 2024
0.95 (0.58%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

358.25
12:27 PM | 30 JUL 2024
20.45 (6.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services

4,642.60
12:23 PM | 30 JUL 2024
360.2 (8.41%)

Fine Organic Industries

5,770.65
12:23 PM | 30 JUL 2024
417.4 (7.8%)

M M T C

113.21
12:23 PM | 30 JUL 2024
8.17 (7.78%)

General Insurance Corporation Of India

430.00
12:23 PM | 30 JUL 2024
26.9 (6.67%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue