Suzlon Energy stock hits 5% upper circuit as Morgan Stanley sees 17% upside
Suzlon Energy's stock hit an upper circuit after Morgan Stanley gave an ‘overweight’ rating with a target price of ₹58.5. The company achieved debt-free status and is expected to benefit from India's energy transition with significant growth potential.
Shares of Suzlon Energy hit their 5 percent upper circuit at ₹49.99 on Monday after global brokerage house Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an ‘overweight’ rating and a target price of ₹58.5, implying an upside of 17 percent.
