Suzlon Energy stock hits 5% upper circuit as Morgan Stanley sees 17% upside

Suzlon Energy's stock hit an upper circuit after Morgan Stanley gave an ‘overweight’ rating with a target price of ₹ 58.5. The company achieved debt-free status and is expected to benefit from India's energy transition with significant growth potential.

Shares of Suzlon Energy hit their 5 percent upper circuit at ₹49.99 on Monday after global brokerage house Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an ‘overweight’ rating and a target price of ₹58.5, implying an upside of 17 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes after the wind energy firm got bullish views from 2 other brokerages - Nuvama and Anand Rathi. Both had ‘buy’ calls on the stock with Nuvama's target at ₹53 and Anand Rathi's target at ₹58.

Morgan Stanley noted that Suzlon 2.0 is well-positioned to benefit from India's energy transition. The company has become much stronger after deleveraging and leaner by reducing fixed operating costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Sensex, Nifty 50 record biggest single-day gain in 3 years Suzlon achieved debt-free status by raising funds through various methods, including a QIP and a rights issue. By the end of the March quarter, the company had a net cash balance of ₹1,100 crore.

The brokerage believes the market has yet to fully recognise Suzlon's growth potential, anticipating wind orders worth 32 GW, or nearly $31 billion, over the next five years.

It expects Suzlon's earnings to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57 percent over the next three years, from financial year 2024 to 2027. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: RVNL, SBI, GAIL and more: MOSL lists 8 technical stock picks after exit polls Post today's rally, the stock is now less than a percent away from its 52-week high of ₹50.72, hit on February 2, 2024. Meanwhile, it has soared over 360 percent from its 52-week low of ₹10.86, hit on June 2, 2023.

Suzlon Energy shares have already surged over 333 percent in the last one year and 31 percent in 2024 YTD. The stock rose 14.5 percent in May after a 3 percent gain in April. However, it shed 10.7 percent in March and 1.5 percent in February. Before that, it advanced over 20 percent in January this year.

Meanwhile, Nuvama, in its note, said that Suzlon Energy is the market leader in the WTG market with a 30 percent share and among the only two wind EPC suppliers in India. Its growth visibility is backed by industry tailwinds of 12–14 GW TAM annually, technological edge, high-margin O&M services and a balance sheet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Exit polls predict Modi 3.0: Sharekhan lists top stocks for short and long term Anand Rathi also emphasised the company's notable market position in India's wind turbine sector and the company's achievement with net cash totaling ₹11.4 billion in FY24, marking the first instance since FY06. It added that the company has faced turbulence in the past due to weak demand and high debt, hurting its prospects. However, its balance sheet turned around sharply, and with greater demand aided by ambitious government targets, it expects deliveries of 1.5–2 GW for FY25–26.

"Supportive government policies would continue to drive earnings and re-ratings. Limited competition is an additional positive even though structural issues like grid connectivity, land acquisition-related challenges and keener competition would determine the pace of earnings," said Anand Rathi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!