Suzlon Energy stock in focus as board approves right issues at 45% discount1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 09:23 AM IST
- Suzlon Energy share price closed at ₹9.15 per share on Friday whereas its right issue is offered at ₹5 per share
Stock in focus: Suzlon Energy shares will be under scanner when stock market opens today as the company board has given its approval to raise ₹1200 crore fund through right issues of company shares. As per the latest exchange filing by the company, board of directors of the company has given its approval to issue 240 crore equity shares at ₹5 per share price. Suzlon Energy share price had closed at ₹9.15 on NSE on Friday session, which means the right issue of shares are offered at around 45 per cent discount.