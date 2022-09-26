Suzlon Energy stock in focus as board approves right issues at 45% discount

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the right issue of shares, Suzlon Energy Limited said, "Further to our intimation dated 10th August 2022 informing approval of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board") for issuance of the equity shares of the Company by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, each as amended and other applicable laws (“Rights Issue") and our intimation dated 21st September 2022, this is to inform that the Securities Issue Committee of the Board, at its meeting held on 25th September 2022 (which commenced at 9.00 a.m. and concluded at 9.30 a.m.), has, inter alia, approved the following terms and conditions of the Rights Issue: Partly paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs.2/- each, 240,00,00,000 (Two Hundred Forty Crores) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each at an issue price of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five Only) per Equity Share aggregating to Rs.1200,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Two Hundred Crores Only)."