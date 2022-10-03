Suzlon Energy stock in focus as share trades ex-rights today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 09:42 AM IST
- Suzlon Energy rights issue price has been fixed at ₹5 per equity share
Suzlon Energy rights issue is going to open on 11th October 2022 and it will remain open till 20th October 2022. The board of directors of the energy company has fixed record date for Suzlon Energy rights issue on 4th October 2022. This means, Suzlon Energy stock will be in focus today as it is going to trade ex-rights share today.