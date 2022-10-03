Suzlon Energy rights issue is going to open on 11th October 2022 and it will remain open till 20th October 2022. The board of directors of the energy company has fixed record date for Suzlon Energy rights issue on 4th October 2022. This means, Suzlon Energy stock will be in focus today as it is going to trade ex-rights share today.

Suzlon Energy is going to issue 240 crore rights or shares at an issue price of ₹5 per equity share to raise ₹1200 crore. These additional rights issue of Suzlon Energy Ltd is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE. Shareholder of the energy stock will be entitled for 5 equity shares of the energy company for each 21 shares held on the record date of rights issue i.e. 4th October 2022.

In its latest exchange communication, Suzlon Energy promoters re-confirmed their participation in Suzlon Energy rights issue. As per the information available on BSE website, , “In continuation to the announcement dated 2nd October 2022, the Promoters and the Promoter Group have re-confirmed their participation in the proposed rights issue and have expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement. Accordingly, the Company will continue to follow the schedule for the proposed rights issue set out in its letter of offer dated 28th September 2022 (“LOF")."

Suzlon Energy rights issue: Important details you should know

1] Suzlon Energy rights issue price: The board of directors of the company has announced issuance of rights at ₹5 per equity share.

2] Suzlon Energy rights issue date: The company board has fixed record date for rights issue on 4th October 2022.

3] Suzlon Energy rights issue subscription: The issue will open on 11th October 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 20th October 2022.

4] Term of payment: A bidder will have to pay ₹2.50 per equity share at the time of apply and ₹2.50 per share on subsequent call.

5] Suzlon Energy rights issue allotment date: The tentative date for rights issue allotment is 31st October 2022.

6] Suzlon Energy rights issue listing: The rights issue is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE.

7] Suzlon Energy rights issue listing date: The tentative date for listing of these rights issue is 3rd November 2022.

8] Suzlon Energy rights issue size (shares): The company board has approved and declare issuance of 240 crore additional shares of the company.

9] Suzlon Energy rights issue size (amount): The company aims to raise ₹1200 crore from its right issue.

10] Suzlon Energy rights issue entitlement: Suzlon Energy shareholders will be entitled for 5 equity share for 21 shares held on 4th October 2022.

Suzlon Energy share price ended at ₹8.70 apiece levels on NSE on Friday, logging around 3 per cent intraday rise. After ushering in 2022, the stock has remained under the base building mode as it has shed around 20 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time.

