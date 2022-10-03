Suzlon Energy stock in focus as share trades ex-rights today. Details here

In its latest exchange communication, Suzlon Energy promoters re-confirmed their participation in Suzlon Energy rights issue. As per the information available on BSE website, , “In continuation to the announcement dated 2nd October 2022, the Promoters and the Promoter Group have re-confirmed their participation in the proposed rights issue and have expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement. Accordingly, the Company will continue to follow the schedule for the proposed rights issue set out in its letter of offer dated 28th September 2022 (“LOF")."

