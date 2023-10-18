Suzlon Energy stock price crosses ₹30 mark for first time since April 2015; is it a good time to buy?
Shares of Suzlon Energy crossed the ₹30 apiece level for the first time since April 2015. In the last one year, the stock skyrocketed 315%. This remarkable performance pushed the company's market capitalisation past the ₹42,000 mark.
Renewable energy stocks have emerged as a hot choice among investors in recent times, driven by their strong order wins and an increasing demand stemming from the government's renewable energy initiatives. One such notable stock in the renewable energy space is Suzlon Energy, which has witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price.
