Suzlon Energy stock price crosses 30 mark for first time since April 2015; is it a good time to buy?

Shares of Suzlon Energy crossed the ₹30 apiece level for the first time since April 2015. In the last one year, the stock skyrocketed 315%. This remarkable performance pushed the company's market capitalisation past the ₹42,000 mark.

Renewable energy stocks have emerged as a hot choice among investors in recent times, driven by their strong order wins and an increasing demand stemming from the government's renewable energy initiatives. One such notable stock in the renewable energy space is Suzlon Energy, which has witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price.

The stock, which was trading at ₹7.45 apiece a year ago, has skyrocketed 315.5% to cross the ₹30 level in today's session, the highest level since April 2015.

The stock began its one-way rally in April, consistently closing each subsequent month with positive returns until September. Among these months, May was the standout performer with a remarkable rally of 41.6%, followed by June with a return of 30%.

This remarkable performance pushed the company's market capitalisation past the ₹42,000 mark, securing its position as the 165th most-valued Indian firm. Despite this stellar rally, the stock is still 92.66% away from its all-time high of ₹422 apiece, attained in January 2008.

Meanwhile, the recent surge in Suzlon Energy's stock price can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the successful acquisition of multiple wind power projects coupled with robust financial performance. Further, brokerage firms have maintained their positive stance on the company, citing a strong order book and turnaround in its financial performance.

Bright growth prospects In a recent note, brokerage house Purnartha Research said the company is poised to witness revenue growth of around 30–35% for the next two years, improving EBITDA margins by 16–18% from the existing 13.9%; thus reporting a PAT north of ₹1,100 crore and ₹1,300 crore for FY24 and FY25 respectively.

Prior to this, JM Financial also identified the company as being strategically positioned to leverage favorable market conditions in the wind sector. It highlighted factors such as debt reduction, lower interest costs, and an overall enhanced financial risk profile that could contribute to the company's growth and success in the wind sector.

The brokerage stated that the company had to undergo a restructuring exercise in the past as it had failed to fulfil its debt obligations. However, in the last year, the company has refinanced its existing debt, replacing 16 lenders with two new lenders (REC Limited and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited). Suzlon also converted its entire OCDs and CCPS, which helped in bringing down its debt, it said.

In 2QFY24, the company raised funds worth ₹20 billion via a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Approximately ₹15 billion will be used towards debt repayment, and the balance will be used towards working capital and capex requirements. Post-QIP, the company is on the path to becoming net-debt-free.

As the company is on its way to becoming net-debt-free, the brokerage expects the company to deliver revenue and an EBITDA CAGR of 31% and 38%, respectively, over FY23–26E and forecasts Suzlon’s EPS to reach ₹1.4 in FY26.

Strong order wins In September, the company secured an order for the development of 29.4 MW of wind installed capacity for a 100 MW co-located wind-solar hybrid project of BrightNight, a global renewable power producer.

Suzlon will install 14 units of its S120–140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each at Osmanabad in Maharashtra. The project is expected to be commissioned in phases, beginning in April 2024.

In August, the company secured another substantial order for 201.6 MW from O2 Power Private Limited. Notably, this order stands as the largest one received for Suzlon's new 3 MW series turbines.

Moreover, the company won multiple orders in FY24 so far, as per JM Financial. The company order book grew from 652 MW in Q4 FY23 to 1,582 MW as of Q1 FY24, providing good visibility of revenue over the next 2 years.

Renewable energy: India outlook India holds the 4th position in the world for renewable energy installed capacity, including large hydro. It ranks fourth in both wind power capacity and solar power capacity.

India's announcement of its ambitious goals of installing 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, and meeting 50% of its electricity needs from renewable energy sources by 2030 marks a momentous milestone in the global effort against climate change. Within these goals, MNRE (Ministry of New and Renewable Energy) has set a target of 100 GW of wind energy installations by 2030.

There is also a huge potential of about 127 GW from offshore installations along the country’s 7,600 kms long coastline. In May 2023, India's installed renewable energy capacity stood at 173.6 GW, amounting to 41.4% of the overall installed power capacity in the country. Within renewable energy, the contribution of wind energy of over 42.8 GW currently stands at 24.6%, according to Suzlon's FY23 annual report.

