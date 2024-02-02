Suzlon Energy stock price crosses ₹50 mark for the first time since August 2011, up 440% in a year
Suzlon Energy's stock price surpassed ₹50 during intraday trading, reaching ₹50.40 per share and marking a gain of ₹4.5%. This follows a 5% upper circuit in the previous session triggered by the announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Suzlon Energy witnessed another notable milestone today as its stock price surpassed the ₹50 mark during intraday trading, reaching ₹50.60 per share by gaining 4.9%. This follows a 5% upper circuit in the previous session, triggered by the announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the presentation of the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 in Parliament on February 1.
