Suzlon Energy stock snaps 5-day losing streak, gains over 4.5% on securing new wind power project
The company received a 72.45 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy Private Limited. The company will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each.
Following five consecutive days of weak performance, resulting in a nearly 14.50% decline in value, shares of Suzlon Energy, the country's largest renewable energy solutions provider, jumped 4.60% in today's intraday trade to ₹40.50 apiece after the company bagged a new wind power project.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started