Following five consecutive days of weak performance, resulting in a nearly 14.50% decline in value, shares of Suzlon Energy, the country's largest renewable energy solutions provider, jumped 4.60% in today's intraday trade to ₹40.50 apiece after the company bagged a new wind power project.

In today's exchange filing, the company said it received a 72.45 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy Private Limited. The company will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each.

This order is for the company's larger, rated 3.15 MW S144–140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. The company said it will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post commissioning.

Last week, the company received a 30 MW wind power project from EDF Renewables, and this order was also for its largest turbine series. Suzlon has been bagging significant orders in the wind energy sector, and the company aims to become debt-free.

The company is present in all windy states in India, and its wind order book is on an upward trajectory. It grew from 652 MW in Q4 FY23 to 3,157 MW as of January, providing good visibility of revenue.

Amid strong order wins and improved financials, the stock over the last one year gained 370%. For the first time after nearly 13 years, the stock on February 02, crossed the ₹50 mark.

In the recent Budget, the government announced a viability gap funding for offshore wind energy, specifically up to 1 GW capacity. This move is particularly positive for industry players like Suzlon Energy operating in the wind energy ecosystem, spanning turbine manufacturing and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services.

In Q3 FY24, the company reported a 160% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹203.04 crore. In the same period last year, the company recorded a net profit of ₹78.28 crore. The revenue from operations for the reporting quarter showed a YoY improvement of 7.17%, reaching ₹1,552.91 crore compared to ₹1,448.97 crore in Q3 FY23.

During the quarter, Suzlon Energy successfully lowered its finance cost to ₹14.28 crore from ₹86.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. In Q2 FY24, the finance cost stood at ₹43.70 crore.

