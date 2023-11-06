Suzlon Energy surges 15% in 3 sessions, up 979% in 3 years; should you buy?
Shares of multibagger stock Suzlon Energy have risen 15 percent in 3 consecutive sessions on the back of robust September quarter results, a strong order book, and healthy debt reduction.
Shares of multibagger stock Suzlon Energy have risen 15 percent in 3 consecutive sessions on the back of robust September quarter results, a strong order book, and healthy debt reduction.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started