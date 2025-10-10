Suzlon Energy to D-Mart - Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities suggests stocks to buy in the short term

Stock market today: India's stock market indexes experienced an uptick on Friday, propelled by major financial stocks, although the advances were limited by a decline in shares of leading IT company Tata Consultancy Services due to profit-taking and its announcement to invest in an AI data center.

Advertisement

As of 13:43 IST, the Nifty 50 increased by 0.54% to reach 25,318 . 65, while the BSE Sensex rose 25,318 . 65% to 82,621.97.

The Nifty 50 has seen gains in five out of the last six trading sessions, up by 2.3%, spurred by a surge of approximately 6% in IT stocks.

The stock market commenced on a cautious note on Friday as discussions regarding a peace deal between Israel and Hamas began to take shape with U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza Peace Plan.

Investors remained vigilant amid varied global signals, the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, and the domestic earnings season. Analysts observed that U.S. markets, which had recently reached record highs, dipped slightly as the absence of government data kept investors wary.

Advertisement

The lack of new economic catalysts, along with uncertainty surrounding the extended U.S. government shutdown, has impacted global market sentiment.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell

Market Views - Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities Nifty 50 Nifty 50 traded in a narrow range, showing consolidation after recent gains. Immediate support lies at 25,200 and 25,100, while resistance is capped near 25,400 and 25,500. A breakout above 25,500 could trigger fresh upward momentum, whereas a fall below 25,100 may invite mild profit booking. The overall trend remains positive as long as the index holds above its key supports.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty is witnessing range-bound movement, holding above the 56,000 support zone. Immediate support levels are placed at 56,250 and 56,000, with resistance seen around 56,800 and 57,000. A decisive move beyond 57,000 can extend the rally, while sustaining above 56,000 will keep the bullish structure intact. The sentiment remains moderately positive with a buy-on-dips approach.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Ajit Mishra of Religare recommends these 3 shares

Shares to buy for short term Prashanth Tapse recommends buying these three stocks in the short term - Suzlon Energy Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart), and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

Suzlon Energy – Buy | CMP: ₹ 54 | SL: ₹ 51 | Target: ₹ 60 / ₹ 63 Suzlon Energy is showing renewed strength after consolidating near support. The stock has formed higher lows and is trading above its short-term averages. RSI is trending upward, indicating fresh momentum. Sustaining above ₹54 can push the stock toward ₹60 and ₹63. Traders can consider buying at current levels with a stop-loss at ₹51 to manage risk.

Advertisement

D-Mart – Buy | CMP: ₹ 4,337 | SL: ₹ 4,200 | Target: ₹ 4,600 / ₹ 4,750 D-Mart is witnessing strong accumulation after stabilizing from recent declines. The stock has reclaimed its key moving averages, showing signs of renewed strength. RSI and volume trends indicate improving buying interest. A sustained move above ₹4,337 could lead to a rally toward ₹4,600 and ₹4,750. Traders may enter long positions with a stop-loss at ₹4,200 for risk control.

Adani Ports – Buy | CMP: ₹ 1,414 | SL: ₹ 1,375 | Target: ₹ 1,470 / ₹ 1,500 Adani Ports remains in a firm uptrend with consistent buying support around the ₹1,375 zone. The stock is trading above key moving averages, and RSI is positioned positively, indicating strength. Sustaining above ₹1,414 can trigger further upside toward ₹1,470 and ₹1,500. Traders may accumulate on dips, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,375 to manage volatility.

Advertisement