Suzlon’s 9x rally: Is there enough wind in the turbines to retain momentum?
Rahul Rao 6 min read 11 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
SummaryFrom a struggling past to a promising future, Suzlon Energy is at the forefront of India’s wind energy revolution. But is its current stock valuation too optimistic?
Suzlon Energy Ltd has staged one of the greatest comebacks in the history of corporate India. Between April 2023 and September 2024, Suzlon’s shares have galloped by 9x.
