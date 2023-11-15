Suzlon hits 52-week high, IndusInd Bank, Paytm, Tata Motors DVR shares rally on MSCI Global Standard Index inclusion
Suzlon share price jumped as much as 4.81% to a 52-week high of ₹40.50 apiece on the BSE. The MSCI Global Standard Index inclusion may lead to inflows worth $264 million in Suzlon Energy.
Suzlon share price rallied over 4%, while Tata Motors DVR, IndusInd Bank and Paytm shares also gained in early trade on Wednesday after the stocks were included in the MSCI Global Standard Index.
