Suzlon promoters to subscribe entire contribution  in  rights  issue

“In continuation to the announcement dated 2 October 2022, the promoters and promoter group have re-confirmed their participation in the proposed rights issue and expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement. Accordingly, the company will continue to follow the schedule for the proposed rights issue set out in its letter of offer (LOF) dated 28 September. An addendum to the LOF will follow," the stock exchange filing said.

