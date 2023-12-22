Suzlon, Reliance Power to Vodafone Idea: These 5 multibagger penny stocks gave alpha return against Nifty 50 in 2023
Multibagger stocks: Out of these five shares, Suzlon share price has surged 270% in 2023
Multibagger penny stocks: Indian stock indices have given stellar returns in the 2023. However, this could possible because of the participatory rally witnessed across segment. Among key benchmark indices, Nifty 50 index surged to the tune of 17.15 per cent in YTD. BSE Sensex shot up over 16 per cent in this time whereas Bank Nifty index gave over 10 per cent return in this time. In 2023, small-cap index has gained over 43 per cent while mid-cap index skyrocketed over 40 per cent in this time.
