Suzlon share price down by 7% in one month - Will stock bounce back? Experts decode | Outlook

Stock market today: Suzlon's share price has been under pressure in a sell-off for the last two months. The renewable energy stock has remained an ideal sell-on-rise since its July 2026 rise. In the last month, Suzlon shares have fallen more than 7%, down from ₹58.90 to ₹43.90 after entering July 2026. However, some market experts believe a trend reversal in Suzlon shares is around, and the stock may soon bounce back.
Experts believe the Suzlon share price is close to its strong base of ₹38 to ₹40 apiece. They also believe that the Suzlon share price may not break below this support, and that a trend reversal in Suzlon shares is expected in the near term.
Expecting a bounce back in Suzlon shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research & Business Development at KC Securities, said, “A trend reversal on the technical chart is visible, provided its supports placed at ₹38 remain sacrosanct. On the upside, the Suzlon share price faces a hurdle at ₹46. On breaking above ₹46 on a decisive basis, Suzlon share price may try to test the ₹54 apiece level in the near term.”
Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market analyst, said, “I am expecting a bounce back in Suzlon shares, as it has strong support in the ₹40 to ₹38 range. The company's order flow is smooth and healthy. In an exchange filing on September 8, the company announced that it has secured a maiden 200 megawatt (MW) wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power Ltd.”
As part of the project, the company will install 64 of its flagship S144 wind turbines. The firm will also execute the project through its comprehensive EPC offering, covering land acquisition, turbine supply, balance of plant, pooling substation, extra-high-voltage line, commissioning, and operations & maintenance services. This will enhance the company's capacity to generate energy & power.
In the last six months, Suzlon's share price has risen by around 5.50%, but in the YTD, it has delivered zero returns, logging an over 16% dip. In one year, Suzlon's share price has fallen by over 22%, but in the last five years, Suzlon's share price has delivered a multibagger return by rallying over 650%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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