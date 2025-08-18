Suzlon share price drops 5%, extends losses to 4th straight session. What should investors do?

Suzlon share price: Shares of multibagger stock Suzlon Energy have been in a downtrend since the announcement of the quarterly results for the April-June period of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The renewable energy stock declined over 5% in trade today, August 18, despite a strong trend in the Indian stock market.

With today's fall, Suzlon Energy share price has extended its decline to the fourth straight session, recording a loss of 10.5% during this period. Suzlon share price opened in the green but soon succumbed to profit-taking, hitting a low of ₹56.63.

Why are Suzlon Energy shares falling? Suzlon Energy shares have declined over the last four days since the announcement of the Q1 results 2025, as the profit after tax (PAT) missed expectations due to a deferred tax charge of ₹134 crore, resulting in a consolidated net profit of ₹324 crore compared with ₹302 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s volume, revenue, and EBITDA were in line with estimates.

Investor sentiment was also impacted by the company's announcement of the exit of Group CFO Himanshu Mody, effective from the close of business hours on August 31, 2025, adding that a replacement is in the final stages of selection.

“The broader power sector, too, is undergoing a consolidation phase after a sharp rally over the past year, with stretched valuations prompting investor caution,” said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

How to trade Suzlon Energy shares? Suzlon has been delivering strong performance over the last few quarters, bolstering investor confidence in the stock. Even as the long-term outlook on Suzlon shares remains intact, analysts foresee near-term pain.

Suzlon has a strong order book, and the company has doubled down on execution. The company has guided for 60% growth in FY26. Further, India has mandated wind equipment manufacturers to increase domestic sourcing; thereby, giving domestic OEMs a home advantage – Suzlon, with its ~40% market share, shall be a key beneficiary, said brokerage ICICI Securities.

The brokerage retained a 'Buy' rating on the renewable energy stock, with the Suzlon share price target set at ₹76.

For Suzlon, medium-term fundamentals remain intact, supported by a healthy order book of over 3 GW and the government’s aggressive renewable energy targets, opined Dasani. However, he believes the near-term stock performance may stay under pressure until sector sentiment stabilises and margin clarity improves.

On the technical front, too, Suzlon shares seem to be under pressure.

“Suzlon has closed below the key support of 61.75 for two consecutive sessions, confirming a breakdown and triggering fresh bearish momentum. The stock is now under pressure and appears to be heading towards closing the unfilled gap in the 55–53 zone, which will act as the immediate downside target. This decline reflects selling pressure, and traders should exercise caution in the near term,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree.

However, the 55–53 zone could provide a strong support base, and any positive price reaction from there can offer a buying opportunity on dips for medium-term strength, he advised.