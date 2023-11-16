Suzlon share price extends rally to hit 52-week high; jumps over 12% in one week
Suzlon Energy shares have witnessed a stellar rally over the past year. Suzlon stock price has jumped 50% in one month, while it has more than doubled in the past three months.
Suzlon share price traded over 3% higher on Thursday, extending its rally for the fourth straight session, with the stock rising more than 12% in one week. Suzlon shares gained as much as 3.73% to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹42 apiece on the BSE.
