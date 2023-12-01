Suzlon share price falls over 3% amid MSCI Global Standard Index rebalancing
Suzlon stock opened at ₹39.70 per share in the early morning trading session today, against previous close at ₹40.75 apiece.
Wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon Energy share price plunged over by 3.3% to ₹39.40 per share on Friday, December 1. Suzlon stock opened at ₹39.70 per share in the early morning trading session today, against previous close at ₹40.75 apiece.
