Suzlon share price hits lower circuit after inclusion in ASM stage IV category
Suzlon Energy shares after rising almost four folds in the last year, however, was locked in lower circuit on Monday, down almost 5%. The stock was put in Direct stage IV “ASM framework” with effect from October 9, 2023.
Suzlon Energy share price that has been on an uptrend and having risen almost four folds in the last year, however, was locked in lower circuit on Monday, down almost 5%. The Suzlon Energy stock was put on Direct stage IV “ASM framework" with effect from October 9, 2023. ASM stands for Additional Surveillance measures.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started