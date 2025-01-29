Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price gained 5% to hit upper circuit on Wednesday post Q3 Results that were declared on Tuesday post market hours.
Suzlon Energy Q3 Results: Suzlon Energy's Q3 net profit increased by 91% year over year to ₹386.92 crore.
The earnings before Interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 102% to ₹500 crore, while revenue increased 91% to ₹2,968.81 crore.
The company has a record order book of 5.5 GW and recorded 447 MW in delivery.
Suzlon Energy has delivered an impressive financial performance, with net profit nearly doubling to ₹387 crore in the latest quarter. A significant boost in other income to ₹27 crore further strengthened the bottom line. Revenue soared by 91% year-on-year to ₹2,968.8 crore, while EBITDA surged to ₹493.5 crore from ₹240.2 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 16.6%, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities
The company reported record deliveries of 447 MW, reflecting a 163% growth. Its order book has reached an all-time high of 5.5 GW, with S144 turbines making up 92% of the total. Suzlon is also scaling its manufacturing capabilities, adding new production lines at Ratlam and Jaisalmer. With these strategic expansions, Suzlon is well-positioned for continued growth, added Jain
Suzlon share price is looking positive on the technical chart pattern. Suzlon Energy's share price has made a strong base at ₹47 and faces a hurdle at ₹55, said Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet. On breaching above this hurdle, Suzlon shares may become highly bullish. So, Suzlon shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹47 and wait for a free breakout above ₹55 on a closing basis. Likewise, fresh investors can also buy Suzlon shares, initiating momentum buying at the current market price, maintaining a stop loss at ₹47 apiece, said Sachdeva.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.
