Suzlon share price rises 5% to hit upper circuit: Is this a stock to buy after Q3 results 2025?

  • Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price gained 5% to hit upper circuit on Wednesday post Q3 Results that were declared on Tuesday post market hours.  Is this a stock to Buy now?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 Jan 2025, 09:10 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price in focus post Q3 results (MINT_PRINT)

Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price gained 5% to hit upper circuit on Wednesday post Q3 Results that were declared on Tuesday post market hours.

Suzlon Energy Q3 Results: Suzlon Energy's Q3 net profit increased by 91% year over year to 386.92 crore.

The earnings before Interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 102% to 500 crore, while revenue increased 91% to 2,968.81 crore.

The company has a record order book of 5.5 GW and recorded 447 MW in delivery.

Analyst Views

Suzlon Energy has delivered an impressive financial performance, with net profit nearly doubling to 387 crore in the latest quarter. A significant boost in other income to 27 crore further strengthened the bottom line. Revenue soared by 91% year-on-year to 2,968.8 crore, while EBITDA surged to 493.5 crore from 240.2 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 16.6%, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities

The company reported record deliveries of 447 MW, reflecting a 163% growth. Its order book has reached an all-time high of 5.5 GW, with S144 turbines making up 92% of the total. Suzlon is also scaling its manufacturing capabilities, adding new production lines at Ratlam and Jaisalmer. With these strategic expansions, Suzlon is well-positioned for continued growth, added Jain

Technical View Suzlon Energy

Suzlon share price is looking positive on the technical chart pattern. Suzlon Energy's share price has made a strong base at 47 and faces a hurdle at 55, said Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet. On breaching above this hurdle, Suzlon shares may become highly bullish. So, Suzlon shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop loss at 47 and wait for a free breakout above 55 on a closing basis. Likewise, fresh investors can also buy Suzlon shares, initiating momentum buying at the current market price, maintaining a stop loss at 47 apiece, said Sachdeva.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 09:10 AM IST
