Suzlon share price jumps 5%, hits 52-week high on second day in a row; should you buy?2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Suzlon news: Suzlon Energy's share price jumped nearly 5% to hit a new 52-week high, gaining 132% in 2023. The company recently received a significant order for a wind energy project and has been recommended as a 'buy' by a brokerage firm.
Suzlon share price jumped nearly 5% to hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday's trading session. For the second straight session today, Suzlon stock set a new 52-week high. Suzlon shares have been steadily rising and have hit fresh 52-week highs. So, far in 2023, Suzlon Energy share price has gained 132%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started