Suzlon share price gained over 2% on Monday, snapping its three-day losing streak, amid short covering. Suzlon shares rallied as much as 2.55% to ₹57 apiece on the BSE.

Suzlon Energy is one of the leading global renewable energy solutions providers. It is a vertically integrated wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturer. With a market capitalization of ₹76,400 crore, Suzlon Energy stands out as a leader in the renewable energy sector in India.

The company is capitalizing on India’s growing focus on renewable energy, particularly in the wind power segment, analysts said.

Last month, CRISIL Ratings upgraded its credit rating on Suzlon Energy to ‘CRISIL A’ with a Positive Outlook, underscoring the company’s robust performance and improved profitability.

CRISIL had earlier last year assigned Suzlon a rating of ‘CRISIL A-’, which it, in December 2024, upgraded to ‘CRISIL A’ in recognition of the company’s improved financial metrics and growing opportunity in the dynamic renewable energy sector.

CRISIL also assigned a positive outlook reflecting possibility of WTG business outperformance on higher execution volumes.

Suzlon Energy Stock Price Trend Suzlon Energy shares have been on a downward trend as the stock declined 5% in one week, and more than 14% this month so far. The green energy stock is down more than 15% in one month and nearly 25% in three months.

However, over a longer term, Suzlon shares have delivered positive returns, with the stock rising over 24% in one year and giving multibagger returns of more than 457% in two years.

Suzlon Energy Q3 Results Preview Suzlon Energy is expected to report 77% growth in revenue for the third quarter of FY25 to ₹2,762.9 crore from ₹1,560.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s net profit in Q3FY25 is estimated to jump 55% to ₹315.4 crore from ₹203 crore, year-on-year (YoY). At the operational level, EBITDA during the quarter ended December 2024 is expected to rise 67% to ₹413.1 crore from ₹247.6 crore, YoY, as per estimates by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

“We expect execution to ramp up to 360 MW for Suzlon in Q3FY25. EPC segment is expected to remain weak along with persistence of higher costs (ESOP expenses, IT infrastructure expenses, etc). Order Inflow has remained strong and commentary on Q4 execution and any changes to FY25/FY26 guidance remain a key monitorable,” Nuvama said.

At 1:05 PM, Suzlon shares were trading 0.50% higher at ₹55.86 apiece on the BSE.