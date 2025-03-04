Suzlon share price jumps after receipt of 204.75 MW order from Jindal Renewables

Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy Ltd share price gained almost 3% in the morning trades on Tuesday despite falling markets. The company had announced receipt of 204.75 MW order from Jindal Renewables

Suzlon Energy share price opened at ₹48.90 on the BSE on Tuesday , marginally lower than the previous days closing price of ₹49.71, as the market were falling and benchmark S&P Sensex shed 200 points. The Suzlon Energy share price however gained to intraday high of ₹50.98, which meant gains of close to 3%.

Suzlon Energy share price gains on Tuesday were driven by its intimation to the exchanges that Suzlon expands its largest C&I (commercial and Industrial) Order with Jindal Renewables by 204.75 MW.

Suzlon Energy order details Suzlon Energy in its release said that it has secured a third order of 204.75 MW from Jindal Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, further accelerating the Low CO₂ Steel revolution in India. This partnership is also now Suzlon’s largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW. Earlier, Suzlon had secured two orders to power Jindal Steel’s plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind

Currently, Suzlon Energy's C&I customers account for 59% of Suzlon’s total order book, which has now reached a record 5.9 GW — the highest in its history highlighted Suzlon.

In this new order, Suzlon will supply 65 state‐of‐the‐art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity.

In order to improve the operational sustainability of the steel factories in Chhattisgarh and Odisha and support India's green energy transition, Jindal Steel's plants plan to use the energy produced for captive consumption.

Suzlon Energy has been buzzing with order flows. It recently had won a repeat order from Oyster Renewable taking the size of Suzlon and Oyster Renewable's collaboration in Madhya Pradesh to 283.5 MW.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.