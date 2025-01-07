Suzlon share price gained over 3% on Tuesday, snapping its three-day losing streak. The renewable energy stock was locked at 5% lower circuit in the previous session. However, Suzlon shares rebounded on January 7 and rose as much as 3.65% to a high of ₹61.03 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, Suzlon shares closed at a lower circuit of 5% at ₹58.06 apiece, its lowest level since November 18, 2024. In the past three trading sessions, Suzlon Energy share price declined 10%.

Regarding the shares falling 5% on Monday, Suzlon Energy clarified that there was no event or information which triggered the volatility in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is to inform that a Material Price Movement (“MPM") has been noticed in the scrip of Suzlon Energy Limited on 6th January 2025 at 1.45 p.m., however we could not ascertain any event or information in the mainstream media which could have triggered this MPM," Suzlon Energy said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Suzlon Stock Price Trend Suzlon stock price has fallen over 14% in three months, but the green energy stock has jumped 50% in the past one year. Suzlon shares have delivered multibagger returns of 495% in two years and 1,740% in five years.

Suzlon share price hit a 52-week high of ₹86.04 apiece on September 12, 2024, and a 52-week low of ₹35.49 apiece on March 14, 2024, on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 2:00 PM, Suzlon Energy shares were trading 3.13% higher at ₹60.72 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.