Suzlon share price jumps despite weak Indian stock market. Do you own?

Stock Market today: Suzlon share price gained during the intraday trades on Thursday despite weak Indian stock market, when the benchmark indices were trading 0.2-03% lower.

Suzlon share price movement The Suzlon share price opened at ₹60.04 on the BSE on Thursday, was trading higher right from the time of start of the trading session . At the time of opening, Suzlon share price had opened slightly higher than previous day's closing price of ₹59.98 despite weak Indian Stock Market . The Suzlon share price however gained to intraday highs of ₹61.50 in the intraday trades which translates into gains of more than 2 % (close to 2.2)% for the Suzlon share price despite weakness in Indian stock markets as Sensex traded around 0.2-0.3% lower

The Suzlon share price that had declined to recent lows of sub ₹50 levels in March 2025 , in line with sharp correction in stock markets however has been rebounding well and Suzlon share price is currently is trading more than 20 % higher compared to March lows.

Suzlon Energy Recent developments Suzlon Energy on 23 April had intimated about the NTPC Green Energy's award of 1,544 MW Wind Projects including a new 378 MW order to Suzlon

With this new order of 378 MW, Suzlon reinforces its position and is among the key drivers of India’s renewable energy transition.

As part of the contract Suzlon will supply 120 S144 Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT) with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each . Suzlon will also handle the project's foundation, installation, and commissioning, as well as maintenance and servicing.

Earlier on 17 April 2024 , Suzlon Energy had announced secureing a 100.8 MW Wind Order from Sunsure Energy

Under this agreement Suzlon will offer 48 state‐of‐the‐art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity. It will supply the wind turbines, supervise the installation of the equipment, carry out the project, including erection and commissioning, and offer full post-commissioning operations and maintenance services.