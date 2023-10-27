Suzlon share price jumps over 4% on order win for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green
Suzlon share price jumps 4.5% after bagging order for 3 MW turbines from Juniper Green Energy. Suzlon plans to install sixteen wind turbine generators in Gujarat's Dwarka area.
Suzlon share price jumped 4.5% on Friday's session after the company bagged an order for their 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy Pvt Ltd of 50.4 MW. Suzlon share price today opened at ₹31.99 apiece on BSE. Suzlon Energy share price touched intraday high of ₹32.90 and low of ₹31.90. Currently, Suzlon share price is hovering close to its 9-year high levels.
