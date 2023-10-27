Suzlon share price jumped 4.5% on Friday's session after the company bagged an order for their 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy Pvt Ltd of 50.4 MW. Suzlon share price today opened at ₹31.99 apiece on BSE . Suzlon Energy share price touched intraday high of ₹32.90 and low of ₹31.90. Currently, Suzlon share price is hovering close to its 9-year high levels.

Suzlon plans to install sixteen wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product, which has a rated capacity of 3.15 MW apiece, according to the company's exchange filing. The project is situated in Gujarat's Dwarka area and is scheduled for commissioning in 2025.

This is a repeat for the company's biggest 3.15 MW turbine, S144-140m, which is part of the 3 MW series. As per the terms of the agreement, Suzlon will carry out the project, including project execution, construction, and commissioning, and deliver the wind turbines (equipment supply). After commissioning, Suzlon will also offer full operations and maintenance services.

“We are delighted to announce our second order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited in a short period of time for our 3 MW series. Juniper Green Energy is a committed renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) player in India with a comprehensive wind, solar and hybrid power projects. We are honored that they have partnered with us again for their wind energy project.

The electricity from this project will serve the people of Gujarat, helping us deepen our contribution to the state. Suzlon is committed to serve our customers and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience, and service excellence in India. We look forward to a continued partnership with Juniper Green Energy in their journey towards a greener India," said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

In September, Suzlon Energy recieved an order of 29.4 MW from BrightNight, and in August the company bagged an new order of 31.5 MW from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited.

The stock has been in a bull run since September 14 and has gained over 47% so far. As per trendlyne data, Suzlon share rose 286.31% and outperformed its sector by 226.65% in the past year.

Earlier brokerage house, JM financial said that with favourable conditions for the industry, a deleveraged balance sheet, and a healthy order book, it anticipates a significant improvement in the company's performance in the future.

The brokerage house initiated coverage on the stock with buy stance. However, the stock crossed the brokerage's target price in today's session and at current levels, it is trading 8.3% higher than the brokerage's target price of ₹30.

At 11:13 IST, Suzlon Energy share price today was up 3.24% trading at ₹32.49 apiece on BSE.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, the stock prices are in strong uptrend , continuously moving in a higher top higher bottom formation. Its outperforming the broader market as despite recent weakness the stock prices didn't correct much and today with resumption of broad market rally the stock is leading from the front.

"We maintain a positive bias with 36 as next potential target and 30 to act as support," said Bhosale.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

