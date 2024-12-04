Suzlon Energy share price jumped over 4% on Wednesday after the company announced the expansion of its partnership with Jindal Renewables with an additional 302.4 MW wind project. Suzlon shares gained as much as 4.6% to ₹68.43 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon and JSP Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, have expanded their partnership with an additional 302.4 MW wind power project in the Koppal region of Karnataka, aimed at accelerating India’s green steel production.

“The second order brings the total capacity from Jindal Renewables to 702.4 MW, making it Suzlon's largest‐ever commercial and industrial (C&I) order from a single customer. Last month, Suzlon secured a 400 MW captive wind power project with Jindal Renewables in the same region, highlighting the strategic collaboration between the two companies," Suzlon Energy said in a stock exchange filing on December 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers now account for 56% of Suzlon’s total order book, which stands at a record 5.4 GW — Suzlon’s highest‐ever order book to date.

Under the strategic agreement, Suzlon will supply 96 S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice (HLT) Towers, each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity.

The energy generated will be utilised for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing their operational sustainability and contributing to India's green energy transition, said the company’s release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon Energy Share Price Trend Suzlon shares have gained over 5% in one week and have risen more than 41% in the past six months. The renewable energy stock Suzlon Energy shares have given over 74% returns year-to-date (YTD) and multibagger returns of more than 600% in two years. Suzlon shares have delivered remarkable returns of over 3,100% in five years.

At 2:30 PM, Suzlon Energy shares were trading 2.78% higher at ₹67.23 apiece on the BSE.