Suzlon share price jumps over 50% from 52-week low. Should you buy after Friday’s stock market crash?

Suzlon share price: After experiencing strong buying in April 2025, Suzlon Energy share price pared most of its monthly gains in Friday's stock market crash. However, Suzlon shares are still over 50% above its 52-week low, which means that for those who believe in bottom fishing, this can be one of the stocks to watch when the Indian stock market resumes trade activity on Monday.

According to stock market experts, Suzlon Energy demonstrates strong business growth driven by record-high order book visibility and robust manufacturing expansion plans. Financially, a 91% YoY revenue growth, a 102% rise in EBITDA, and a PAT of ₹388 crores highlight a solid turnaround. They said that Suzlon share price may touch ₹70 apiece in the medium term and advised a 'buy-on-dips' strategy for Suzlon shareholders and fresh investors. They said any correction in Suzlon share price should be seen as a buying opportunity at around ₹51 apiece levels.

Suzlon Energy financial performance Regarding fundamentals of Suzlon shares, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Suzlon Energy Limited's financial performance reflects a strong business growth, driven by record-high order book visibility (over 5.5 GW) and robust manufacturing expansion plans. Strategic focus on high-margin, high-quality orders beyond FY26, alongside the domestic sourcing of 85% of S144 model components, reinforces sustainability and cost competitiveness. Financially, a 91% YoY revenue growth, 102% rise in EBITDA, and a PAT of ₹388 crores highlight a solid turnaround."

Despite sector-wide challenges like transmission and land acquisition delays, Suzlon's non-EPC heavy order book and strong O&M business (15 GW, 96% availability) ensure resilience.

Pointing towards the renewable energy theme working on Dalal Street, Seema Srivastava said, "With India's renewable targets (400 GW by 2047) supporting tailwinds, Suzlon's focus on C&I segments and strategic partnerships (NTPC, Jindal, Torrent) bolster its growth outlook. Management's stable margin guidance (~20% contribution margin, ~40% O&M margin) and operational improvements position Suzlon as a promising mid-to-long-term investment opportunity, albeit with sector-related execution risks."

Suzlong Energy share price target 2025 Asked about Suzlon's share price outlook, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "Suzlon Energy share price has staged a sharp recovery after forming a double-bottom pattern near ₹46.50 earlier this month. The stock has since rallied over 30% to test a recent high of ₹61.58, signalling renewed investor interest and bullish momentum." She said Suzlon's share price faces hurdles around the ₹61.50 zone.

"Unless Suzlon share price manages a strong and sustained breakout above this level, the rally may face a temporary pause. A mild pullback or consolidation cannot be ruled out after such a steep run-up from the ₹46.15 mark. That said, the long-term technical structure remains constructive. Any corrective move towards ₹51 levels is likely to attract fresh buying interest, supported by broader strength in the renewables sector and the company's improving fundamentals," the SS WealthStreet expert added.

"The medium-term outlook of Suzlon's share remains bullish, with the potential to target levels around ₹70, provided support zones hold firm," Sugandha concluded.