Suzlon share price: Retail shareholding rises in this multibagger stock in Q4 despite near-term weakness

Suzlon share price surged more than 5% during Friday’s trading session after the company released its most recent shareholding pattern on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). By the end of the March quarter, approximately 56.12 lakh retail shareholders—those with authorized share capital up to ₹2 lakh—owned shares in Suzlon Energy, compared to 54.09 lakh in December of the previous year.

As per the exchange filing, retail investors currently possess a 25.12% stake in Suzlon Energy, an increase from the 24.49% stake they had at the conclusion of the December quarter. Foreign Portfolio Investors have kept their stake in Suzlon Energy stable at approximately 23%. However, domestic mutual funds in India have reduced their investment in the company during the March quarter, decreasing their stake from 4.44% in December to 4.17%.

Suzlon share price has faced selling pressure since it reached its 52-week high on September 12, 2024. The stock has declined by almost 40% from that 52-week high levels. Suzlon share price increased by 23.84% but lagged behind its sector by 32.22% over the last year, according to trendlyne. Nonetheless, the stock has appreciated more than 300% over a three-year period, providing significant returns to its long-term investors.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Suzlon share price are trading in a range of ₹48 - 60 and despite strong broad based move the prices are trading flat in today's sessions. Next momentum move would be seen only on a move beyond ₹48 - 60.

Further, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, stated that Suzlon share price is forming a 48-day-long rectangle pattern with boundaries at ₹48 and ₹60. Last week's failed breakdown below the lower boundary hints at a classic shakeout, eliminating weak hands while stronger hands likely accumulate.

“The stock now trades in the middle of the range and looks poised for a move. A breakout and sustained move above ₹54 could quickly take the stock towards the upper end of the range at ₹59– ₹60, offering a solid swing trading opportunity,” added Jain.

Suzlon Q3 Results Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Energy reported a 91 percent increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹388 crore for the December quarter, driven by higher revenues. In the quarter that ended on December 31, 2023, the company had a net profit of ₹203 crore, according to a company announcement.

As per the statement, net revenue climbed to ₹2,969 crore, up from ₹1,553 crore during the same time last year. The company also set a record for quarterly deliveries, achieving 447 MW in the October-December 2024 period.

